'Rash': Mikel Arteta unhappy with what Arsenal kept doing against Everton today











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wasn’t at his happiest today as he saw his Gunners side beaten 1-0 by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

A goal from James Tarkowski was enough for the Toffees to win the game in the end. For Arsenal, it was a day of frustration really. They never quite got going, and key players didn’t produce their usual high standards.

Of course, it is just one defeat and not the end of the world. Man City will see it as a chance, but Mikel Arteta will want to regroup ASAP and get back to it.

However, the Gunners boss did admit that one aspect of Arsenal’s performance bugged him today. Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta wasn’t impressed with the final 15 minutes, where he felt his team kept making bad decisions.

“The last 12/15 minutes especially after we made the changes, we started to give away a lot of free-kicks and a lot of rash decisions that obviously is exactly what they wanted: slow the game down, do everything really loud, play the ball into your last line, start to get set plays and they don’t play a lot. We haven’t managed that well enough,” Arteta said.

TBR’s View: Arsenal showed their inexperience at Everton

There’s been so much to like about this Arsenal team but today they showed the sort of inexperience you’d expect.

They allowed Dyche’s Everton to get on top of the game and in the end, it felt like Everton were always going to nick that goal.

Arteta’s comments here are interesting and bang on as well. Instead of pushing to get a result from the game, Arsenal just played into the Toffees’ hands. That’s something the Arsenal coach will need to address if they are to maintain their title push.