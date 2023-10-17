Kai Havertz is a player who is really dividing opinions at Arsenal right now.

Many fans and pundits believe that the 24-year-old just isn’t good enough for this current Arsenal squad, but, for some reason, Mikel Arteta keeps picking him in his starting XI.

Many are baffled as to why Arteta keeps picking Havertz as he fails to perform time and time again, but speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has suggested that the manager is seeing something we’re not with Havertz.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Arteta seeing something else

Campbell shared his verdict on the continued selection of Havertz in this Arsenal team.

“What do we have to bridge the gap and potentially beat them? Declan Rice is one of the main components in that for sure. Mikel Arteta sees something in Kai Havertz that he wants to work on to get us over the line. Many of us haven’t fully seen it yet, but, we will see,” Campbell said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

What is it?

Campbell says that Arteta is seeing something in Havertz that we’re all missing, but we can’t for the life of us figure out what that is.

Havertz, if we’re being brutally honest, just hasn’t been good enough for Arsenal as of yet.

He’s posed very little threat in the attack, he’s constantly getting in other people’s way, and he doesn’t look confident at all.

Of course, it’s early days and you never want to write off a player after just a handful of games, but it’s becoming harder and harder to buy into the idea that he’s going to come good for the Gunners.

Let’s hope that Campbell is right about Arteta seeing something else in Havertz, because he doesn’t look anything special to us.