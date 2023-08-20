Arteta says David Raya has already made connection with £120k-a-week Arsenal player in training

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded the connection that David Raya has already made with Aaron Ramsdale in training.

Arteta, speaking via MailSport, said that the pair had immediate chemistry since Raya’s arrival.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The manager said it wasn’t a surprise, and he expects his players to thrive with added competition.

Arteta said: “Very positive, the way I see them training. I saw a training session they did the other day and it was fantastic.

“The connection that they have straight away is really good.

“But this is something that doesn’t surprise me. It’s something I expect from players.”

Arteta also compared the situation to how positively the squad reacted when Declan Rice arrived at the club.

And with it clear that the manager wants every position to be under threat this year, it will surely be key to have an understanding between players.

Arteta has made a bold decision to pit Raya against Ramsdale at Arsenal, but he envisages it only as a positive problem.

Arteta has hailed the connection between Raya and Ramsdale at Arsenal

Of course, David Raya will already have one familiar face at the club.

Inaki Cana, his former goalkeeping coach at Brentford, did play a role in bringing him to the club.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Cana does have a lot of influence in Arsenal’s decision making in the goalkeeping department.

The coach was also a strong factor behind Runar Alex Runarsson joining the club in 2020.

Cana had also previously worked with Runarsson when in Denmark with Nordsjaelland.

And whilst that move hasn’t really been a success, Runarsson has just gone on loan to Cardiff City, Cana will surely be more confident with Raya.

Inaki Cana is renowned as one of the world’s best goalkeeping coaches, and now Arsenal might also have one of the best pairings.

Arteta will surely consider himself blessed to make the tough call between Raya or £120k-a-week Ramsdale as the season develops.

And with Champions League football now back at the Emirates, there will be plenty of elite level games to go around.