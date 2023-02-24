Mikel Arteta shares what Arsenal are now having to do with Bukayo Saka in training











Bukayo Saka continues to lead the charge for Arsenal this season as Mikel Arteta’s side look to win the Premier League title.

Saka has been front and centre for a superb Arsenal team this season. The England winger has been nothing short of superb, contributing goals and assists and seemingly coming back from the World Cup in even better form.

A new contract is believed to be close for Saka. However, one big bone of contention for Saka and Arteta has been how much the winger has been getting kicked recently. The Arsenal boss complained again last week about it.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And speaking in his presser today, the Gunners boss shared that he’s now had to get Saka essentially training to be kicked.

“Hopefully not. We have to train that. When to take certain balls, when to run, when to jump. We cannot control what the opponents are going to do, or the referee in a split second. We need to help him become a better player,” Arteta said when asked about Saka’s treatment.

Saka will be hoping to star once again this weekend against Leicester. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans could play for the Foxes. Both players have been linked with Arsenal recently.

TBR’s View: Saka will just have to keep smart

The reality here is that the best players will always take a few more bumps and bruises. Defenders don’t seem to be able to get near Saka at times and with that, he’s going to get kicks.

Of course, Arteta is just wanting to protect his player. But the reality is that it will keep happening while ever Saka has that half a yard of speed.

Saka can train for things like Arteta says. And he can be smart about certain situations. But in the main, it’s just something he’ll have to ride out during his career.