Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player was kicked in training, couldn’t play vs Barcelona

Mikel Arteta has revealed that new Arsenal signing Declan Rice wasn’t available against Barcelona after receiving a strong kick in training.

Arteta in his post-match comments, via Football London, said they didn’t want to take a risk with the 24-year-old’s injury.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta explained that Declan Rice wasn’t entirely comfortable and no risk was taken.

Arteta said: “Dec had quite a strong kick in training so we didn’t want to take the risk.

“He wasn’t really comfortable training yesterday and we decided not to train.”

The update will come as a relief to Arsenal fans who may have feared the worst when their £105m was missing from the squad with an injury.

Full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was also missing from the game and Arteta confirmed he had a muscular issue.

Arteta did say that he hopes the former Manchester City man will be back soon.

Arsenal of course now head back to London and their next friendly is a midweek clash with Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

And closely following is the FA Community Shield against Manchester City, the traditional new season curtain-raiser.

Arteta will surely be hoping that both Rice and Zinchenko are fit for the game after injury as he aims to start the season with a full compliment.

Arteta confirms Rice picked up a small injury in Arsenal training

Although Declan Rice was missing, Arsenal fans will be pleased to see their side produce another strong pre-season showing.

Arteta’s 5-3 win against Barcelona will be something of a reassurance after the minor blip against Manchester United.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Albeit pre-season, when results should not be the headline, Arsenal fans will never enjoy a loss against United.

However, the momentum Arsenal are now gaining is very encouraging as they aim to go one better than their runners-up spot last season.

Arteta will be hoping the likes of Rice, when he returns shortly from injury, will be the catalyst for a title challenge with more longevity.

His side now has the exciting challenge of balancing their league campaign with the long-missed UEFA Champions League.