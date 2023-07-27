Follow us on

'.
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player was kicked in training, couldn’t play vs Barcelona
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

English Premier League

HomeEnglish Premier LeagueArsenal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal player was kicked in training, couldn’t play vs Barcelona

Lucas Arnold
Lucas Arnold

Mikel Arteta has revealed that new Arsenal signing Declan Rice wasn’t available against Barcelona after receiving a strong kick in training.

Arteta in his post-match comments, via Football London, said they didn’t want to take a risk with the 24-year-old’s injury.

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta explained that Declan Rice wasn’t entirely comfortable and no risk was taken.

Arteta said: “Dec had quite a strong kick in training so we didn’t want to take the risk.

“He wasn’t really comfortable training yesterday and we decided not to train.”

The update will come as a relief to Arsenal fans who may have feared the worst when their £105m was missing from the squad with an injury.

Full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was also missing from the game and Arteta confirmed he had a muscular issue.

Arteta did say that he hopes the former Manchester City man will be back soon.

Arsenal of course now head back to London and their next friendly is a midweek clash with Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

And closely following is the FA Community Shield against Manchester City, the traditional new season curtain-raiser.

Arteta will surely be hoping that both Rice and Zinchenko are fit for the game after injury as he aims to start the season with a full compliment.

Arteta confirms Rice picked up a small injury in Arsenal training

Although Declan Rice was missing, Arsenal fans will be pleased to see their side produce another strong pre-season showing.

Arteta’s 5-3 win against Barcelona will be something of a reassurance after the minor blip against Manchester United.

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Albeit pre-season, when results should not be the headline, Arsenal fans will never enjoy a loss against United.

However, the momentum Arsenal are now gaining is very encouraging as they aim to go one better than their runners-up spot last season.

Arteta will be hoping the likes of Rice, when he returns shortly from injury, will be the catalyst for a title challenge with more longevity.

His side now has the exciting challenge of balancing their league campaign with the long-missed UEFA Champions League.

Related Topics

Related Posts

More in English Premier League

More in English Premier League
Close