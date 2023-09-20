Arteta makes four changes, £35m player drops out: Arsenal’s predicted XI vs PSV

Arsenal play their first Champions League game in six years on Wednesday evening as they host PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates.

The Gunners are back at Europe’s top table, and they will be desperate to get off the mark with a win against their Dutch opponents on Wednesday.

Of course, Arsenal head into this game at home as favourites, but, as the north London club know only too well, there’s no such thing as an easy game in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta has to get his team selection spot on if Arsenal are to win this one, and, with that in mind, we’ve had a go at predicting Arsenal’s starting XI for this huge game.

We think that Mikel Arteta will make three changes from the team that beat Everton on Sunday.

As Arteta suggested over the weekend, there will be rotation among goalkeepers this season, so Aaron Ramsdale comes back into the team for this one.

We expect Arsenal to start with what has been their most settled back four over the past two seasons with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko all starting.

However, we are anticipating a change in the midfield.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Fabio Vieira started vs Everton, but we think the £35m man could drop out for this one in favour of Kai Havertz – a player who has often saved his best performances for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, there are two further switches up top. Gabriel Martinelli drops out due to injury and is replaced by Leandro Trossard, while Gabriel Jesus comes into the side after starting on the bench against Everton at the weekend.

This is a strong side, and Arsenal should have enough to get past PSV with relative ease if they’re at their best.