‘Arteta is very happy’: Fabrizio Romano says Mikel Arteta is over the moon with £28m Arsenal player

David Raya has taken Aaron Ramsdale’s place as the Arsenal number one in controversial circumstances.

Indeed, many would argue that Ramsdale hasn’t done a lot wrong over the past 12 months and probably didn’t deserve to lose the number one shirt at Arsenal.

However, Mikel Arteta has now decided to drop the England international in favour of Raya, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Arsenal boss is very happy with his decision here.

Indeed, Romano says that Arteta is indeed very happy with Raya, so much so that he’s already considered a permanent Arsenal player, despite only signing on initial loan terms.

Arteta over the moon with Raya

Romano shared how the Arsenal boss is feeling about the £28m man.

“David Raya is very happy at Arsenal, we had an interview with Aaron Ramsdale in the Daily Mail about wanting to get back into the team. At the same time, David Raya is doing very well, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Raya, the feeling since they closed the deal is that it’s a loan deal, but all parties believe this formula was agreed just for Financial Fair Play and that in reality Raya can be considered an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer starting in 2024,” Romano said.

Started well at Arsenal

Arteta has every right to be happy with his new signing, because he’s started very well at Arsenal.

Yes, he had a bit of a wobble against Man City a couple of weeks ago when he looked shaky on the ball, but, at the end of the day, he still kept a clean sheet.

He’s not been spectacular by any stretch of the imagination, but he has been a steady operator who has managed to keep the ball out of the net – what more do you want from a goalkeeper?

Raya has taken to life at Arsenal very well to say the least.