‘Arteta is very happy’: Fabrizio Romano says £45m Arsenal player has come back this summer in ridiculous shape

Pre-season is upon us, and this is the chance for players to really impress their managers heading into a new season.

Whether it’s an academy player looking to break into the first-team or a new signing looking to make a decent first impression, pre-season is the time to make an impact.

Interestingly, pre-season is also a time for some established players to show that they still warrant a place in the starting XI, and at Arsenal, there are a few players whose positions are under threat.

One man who may well feel threatened is Thomas Partey.

Declan Rice has just been signed, potentially as a replacement for the Ghanaian, and the £45m man may be feeling the pressure.

However, it sounds as though he is rising to the challenge. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Partey has come back to pre-season in incredible shape and Mikel Arteta is apparently very happy with the midfielder.

Partey working hard

Romano shared what he’s been hearing about Partey.

“Also the feeling is that it will only change with a big proposal, otherwise Arsenal are very happy to continue with Thomas Partey, I’m also told that he returned to pre-season in very good shape and a good mentality and Mikel Arteta is very happy with his approach. Arteta is very happy with the player and how he’s beginning this new season, so everything is under control with Arsenal and Thomas Partey,” Romano said.

Step up

The gauntlet has been thrown down for Thomas Partey after the signing of Declan Rice, and it sounds as though he is stepping up to the plate.

Partey knows that his position is under threat and that he will need to work his socks off to stay in the team, and it sounds like he’s doing just that.

Rice may be the new £105m man at Arsenal, but you’d have to be a fool to write Partey off just yet.