‘Arteta had a conversation’: Journalist shares what Arteta has told Charlie Patino about his Arsenal future

Arsenal have a number of talented young players out on loan at the moment, but perhaps the most promising of the bunch is Charlie Patino.

The midfielder was once described as the best player to ever step foot through Hale End, and while he was almost sold this summer, there are still high hopes for him at Arsenal.

Indeed, according to Kaya Kaynak, Arsenal still hope that Patino can play a part in the first-team in years to come.

In fact, Kaynak says that Mikel Arteta had a chat with Patino about his Arsenal future before his move to Swansea, and he’s apparently told the youngster that his progress will be reviewed at the end of the season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Patino’s progress to be reviewed

Kaynak shared what he knows about Patino.

“Arsenal probably will need a new defensive midfielder very soon. Charlie Patino is doing really well at Swansea and there is hope for him in the future. He’s someone Arteta had a conversation with before he went on loan, he said ‘go to Swansea, impress there and we will see where you are in one year’s time.’ There is a hope he can be someone who can contribute in the first-team squad,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Patino could have Arsenal future

Patino looked like he could be sold this summer, but now, it sounds like he could well have a future at Arsenal.

As Kaynak says, the midfielder is doing very well at Swansea at the moment, and if he can keep this up, there’s no reason why he can’t move up the ranks at Arsenal in the coming years.

Of course, he probably won’t be straight into the starting XI next season, but perhaps he could become a fringe player next year before eventually looking to move up the hierarchy at the Emirates.

Patino is still a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.