Report: Arteta forced to drag absolutely fuming £30m Arsenal man off the pitch at FT v Everton

Arsenal suffered what could be a very telling defeat in the context of the title race, as Everton saw them off 1-0 at Goodison Park today.

The Gunners were not at their usual free flowing best but the reality really was that Everton didn’t allow them to settle into the game at all. The Toffees harried and pressed Arsenal all game, and weren’t afraid to put the boot in either when it needed it.

Of course, that’s always been a way to get under this Arsenal team’s skin. And while they do have durability about them this season, the Everton players still made things hard today.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

So much so, in fact, that £30m signing Oleksandr Zinchenko was left fuming at full-time. Indeed, as reported by The Telegraph’s Sam Dean, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was forced to drag the Ukrainian off the pitch at full-time.

Zinchenko could be seen raging towards a few Everton players and Arteta got hold of his man before things escalated.

It’s not the firs time Zinchenko has been upset at full-time either. Just a week or so back he was clearly annoyed by some of his former Man City teammates as well. The full-back not taking too kindly to the likes of Kyle Walker trying to wind him up it seemed.

TBR’s View: Zinchenko needs to calm down and lead Arsenal

It’s all well and good showing some passion and Zinchenko has had a huge impact at Arsenal, that cannot be argued.

However, sometimes things can spill over and at times, those being critical of Zinchenko might suggest he’s being a tad petty in some of his reactions.

It’s great that he cares. But he needs to be calm and show leadership. Not simply go looking for trouble.