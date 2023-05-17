‘Arteta does like him’: Arsenal boss genuinely loves player who's only started one game this term – journalist











Mikel Arteta remains a huge fan of Mohamed Elneny according to Chris Wheatley.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, the journalist was running through Arsenal’s current injury issues, and he touched on how Elneny is seen within the club.

The Egyptian isn’t necessarily the most important player at the Emirates. After all, he has only started one league game this season, but he remains a player valued highly by Arteta.

Indeed, Wheatley states that Elneny is actually a player who brings a lot to the Arsenal dressing room, stating that he is seen as one of the leaders within the squad at the Emirates.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Elneny is valued

Wheatley shared how Arteta feels about the midfielder.

“Yeah Elneny is back on the training pitches, he’s been pictured running for the first time since having surgery on his knee. It’s good news for Arsenal, he brings a lot to the dressing room and Mikel Arteta really does like him, that’s why he offered him a new contract a couple of months ago. Elneny will be aiming to return for the start of pre-season,” Wheatley said.

Important

Elneny may not be a starter for Arsenal, nor may he even be considred to be a relatively important impact player, but if he’s a good figure in the dressing room, you can’t underestimate his influence at the north London club.

Indeed, figures like Elneny are absolutely vital in any successful team, just look at Arsenal’s previous title-winning sides.

Did Tony Adams have any real part to play in 2001/02? Of course he didn’t nor did Martin Keown during the invincibles season, but they were important leaders behind the scenes, and that’s the role Elneny is playing now, and, by the sounds of it, he’s playing it to perfection.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

