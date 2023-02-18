Arteta delivers Jorginho verdict ahead of Arsenal trip to Aston Villa











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Jorginho in his pre-match presser ahead of the Aston Villa clash.

The Gunners boss told football.london that the January signing has “earned the respect of everybody” at the club.

Arsenal signed Jorginho for a reported £12million from Chelsea last month.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 31-year-old Italy international signed an 18-month contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

And with Thomas Partey finding himself on the sidelines, Jorginho now already has a major role at Arsenal.

The Ghana international was ruled out of Wednesday’s meeting with Manchester City.

This led to Jorginho making his first start for Arsenal.

And he went on to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance against Pep Guardiola’s men.

‘Many were nervous when it emerged that Thomas Partey would miss this game,’ wrote football.london.

‘But Jorginho showed what a smart buy he is.

‘Efficient and composed on the ball while also being defensively really solid. A superb full debut from the Italian.’

Partey remains a doubt for Arsenal as they head to the Midlands to take on Unai Emery’s side.

On the subject of Jorginho, Arteta said: “He’s really good.

“He’s come in to the team and earned the respect of everybody.

“You see his leadership and his impact he’s had on the team. I think he had a really good game (against City).”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Money well spent

Jorginho joined Arsenal to a mixed reaction from the fanbase, but he’s already justifying the club’s outlay.

Partey has suffered from injuries and knocks throughout his time with the Gunners.

With that in mind, bringing solid cover was essential, and Jorginho’s presence in the squad lessens the impact caused by Partey’s absence.

Already it looks like £12million well spent. As the season goes on, hopefully he can help Arsenal return to the top of the table and stay there.