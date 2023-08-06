Arteta couldn’t hide his disappointment after 26-year-old Arsenal player’s second-half mistake – journalist

Mikel Arteta could only turn away in disappointment on the touchline after Kieran Tierney misplaced a simple pass and put the ball straight out of play after coming on for Arsenal in their Community Shield win against Manchester City.

Journalist Ryan Taylor picked up on the moment the Arsenal boss could not hide his frustration with the left-back, who did not have the best afternoon.

Photo by Paul Harding – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It has been a difficult time for Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international spent the majority of last season behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

Arteta frustrated after Tierney misplaced pass

And it appears that he has got a new rival for his spot in the form of Jurrien Timber. Timber performed well against the Cityzens.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It did not help that City’s goal came shortly after Tierney’s introduction, with Cole Palmer finding the top corner from Arsenal’s left flank.

And it seems that Arteta was not best pleased with the Scotland international at one stage. Tierney managed to put the ball out of play when faced with a simple pass down the line.

As reported by Taylor, Arteta was left visibly annoyed…

Tierney is perhaps one player to keep an eye on in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. He does not appear to naturally suit the system Arteta wants his side to play.

Arsenal have thrived having a right-footed player in the left-back spot, someone capable of moving into the middle of the park. And Tierney is more of a traditional full-back, thriving when he is able to get down the line and put crosses in.

He is surely going to struggle for game-time if Arteta is happy to use Timber on the left. And with that, he may have major reservations about sticking around.

Unfortunately, he was not able to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday.