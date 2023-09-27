Arteta could unleash ‘electric’ 23-year-old for Arsenal at Brentford, fans should be excited – TBR View

Arsenal are in League Cup third-round action on Wednesday night, heading to fellow Premier League side Brentford.

The Gunners, fresh from drawing 2-2 in the North London derby, will hope to progress in the cup as another London rival beckons.

Mikel Arteta is likely to make wholesale changes in the Arsenal squad, particularly with injuries now starting to mount up.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

In Arteta’s latest update, he confirmed that Leandro Trossard won’t feature in the Bees game, along with Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber.

In addition, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are doubts going into the match in West London.

Even fit players could well be rested as Arteta looks to manage his squad amid competition on four fronts.

With that in mind, there’s a good chance the Arsenal boss could unleash Reiss Nelson from the off.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium just a few months ago.

Arteta clearly rates Nelson highly, while the player himself is eager to make a name for himself at N5.

Last season, moments like the last-gasp winner against Bournemouth were magical and gave Arsenal fans reason to dream.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Going forward, cup games such as the upcoming match are Nelson’s best chance to showcase his skills and efforts.

And with Trossard out and Saka a doubt, this game is the perfect opportunity for the ‘electric‘ talent to make his mark.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited about the prospect of seeing one of their homegrown stars shine and hopefully give Arteta a selection headache going forward.