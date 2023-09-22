Arteta could unleash ‘classy’ £90k-a-week talent for Arsenal in NLD, he’d torment Tottenham – TBR View

Arsenal are currently preparing for the North London derby on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur come to N5.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have enjoyed bright starts to the season, and as such, it should be an exciting high-quality encounter.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the table on 13 points, level with second-placed Tottenham, after four wins and a draw from five.

In addition, the Gunners were pretty much flawless in their Champions League return, hammering PSV 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have quickly turned things around under Ange Postecoglou, playing exciting football and being more solid at the back.

‘Let’s see’

In terms of team selection, Arteta could find himself without Gabriel Martinelli again, as he’s a doubt for the derby.

“With Gabi we are still assessing him, so let’s see if he can make the game or not,” the Arsenal boss told the club media team at his pre-match presser.

Arteta needn’t rush Martinelli back, as Leandro Trossard is in fine form and should do a fine job from the off.

The 28-year-old netted against PSV and interchanged well with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus in the front three throughout.

Trossard now has two goals and an assist from his last two outings, having also scored against Everton at the weekend.

‘Confidence’

“He’s a classy player,” Michael Owen said on TNT Sports about the £90,000-a-week ace’s performance in the Champions League.

“He came on at the weekend against Everton and scored a fantastic finish.

“And that confidence has probably rolled over into this game.

“He had a lot of space in the first-half in particular, and he utilised it so well.”

With Trossard in such good form, he can hopefully maintain the momentum and give Spurs a torrid time on Sunday.