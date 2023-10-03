Arteta could unleash ‘classy’ £90k-a-week talent for Arsenal against Lens – TBR View

Arsenal will hope to follow up their solid weekend win with another triumph in the Champions League group stage.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners head to Lens – who sit 15th in the Ligue 1 table – with an eye on this weekend’s huge clash against Manchester City.

With that in mind, Arteta faces a tricky balancing act in order to get the most out of Tuesday’s game and also be fighting fit against the treble winners.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One change we think Arsenal will make is in attack, with Leandro Trossard potentially returning to the XI after missing out at the weekend.

Gabriel Martinelli has not travelled with the Gunners as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

This means Trossard, who has recovered from a hamstring issue of his own, could well start on the left of attack.

The Belgian was impressive in the Champions League hammering of PSV Eindhoven, bagging a goal and an assist for Gabriel Jesus.

“He’s a classy player,” Michael Owen said on TNT Sports about the £90,000-a-week ace’s performance in the Champions League.

“He came on at the weekend against Everton and scored a fantastic finish.

“And that confidence has probably rolled over into this game.

“He had a lot of space in the first-half in particular, and he utilised it so well.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Prior to the PSV game, Trossard scored the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Everton in the Premier League.

The £27million man will be raring to go after having to take some time out due to the knock. Lens beware.