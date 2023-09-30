Arsenal will hope to make it two wins in a row in all competitions when they face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in midweek as they ran out 1-0 winners over Brentford.

Arsenal, who drew 2-2 in the North London derby last week, will now be taking on a team yet to win in the top flight this term.

On Friday, the Gunners published a series of photos from their latest training session at London Colney.

Charles Sagoe Jr, who made his Arsenal debut in midweek, was pictured taking part in the session.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sagoe Jr joined Arsenal from Fulham in 2015 and has risen through the ranks to make the Under-21s.

The 19-year-old is impressing at Premier League 2 level, with a goal and four assists from five outings this term.

Sagoe Jr also has a further three appearances this season, in the EFL Trophy, UEFA Youth League and the Carabao Cup.

‘Everything to be an Arsenal winger’

The Arsenal website describes him as a “composed and intelligent forward who is a threat on either wing”.

Meanwhile, Gunners youth team expert Jeorge Bird writes: “A skilful winger, Sagoe Jr was one of the most impressive performers for Arsenal U21s last season.”

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has also spoken highly of Sagoe Jr, as per The Mirror.

“I’ve been watching you,” he is quoted as saying.

“I watch a lot of the U21 games and literally, I’m not just saying this because you’re here, you have everything to be an Arsenal winger.

“You’re unpredictable, you can move on your left, on your right, you can score, you can assist, you’ve got everything.

“It’s just about keeping your head down and not getting distracted or disheartened by anything that happens.”