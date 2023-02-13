Arsene Wenger predicts who will win the Premier League title











Arsene Wenger has told beIN Sports that he believes that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, claiming that Manchester City are much more vulnerable defensively than in previous years.

The Gunners host Pep Guardiola’s side in an absolutely massive game at the top of the table. Arsenal currently lead the table by three points and they have a game in hand over City.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men are not enjoying the best spell of form. They have not won any of their last three games in all competitions, including a defeat to City in the FA Cup last month.

Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League title

That has allowed the Cityzens to close the gap at the top of the table. And it really does feel that Wednesday’s clash is going to allow one side to strike a real psychological blow ahead of the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Nothing will be decided at the Emirates. But it could give one side the upper hand. And Wenger clearly feels optimistic for his old club.

The Frenchman was asked whether Arsenal will win the title this season. And he seemed pretty confident.

“I would say yes because I feel the usual threats in the Premier League are all out of the race, and the only threat is City,” he told beIN Sports. “And even City is not as dominant as they were last year or two years before. And I feel since the start of the season, City was more vulnerable defensively than they were the years before.”

Arsenal have raised their game for their biggest fixtures of the season so far. So you really can see form going completely out of the window when they meet.

They have also been given reason for extra motivation. Arsenal rightly felt aggrieved that they conceded an equaliser against Brentford at the weekend. The goal should not have stood due to an offside in the build-up.

The club are not lodging a complaint. And you would imagine that Arteta will want to use that to their advantage, creating an us versus them mentality. The Gunners have been amazing when they have felt like their backs have been against the wall.

Wednesday is their biggest test yet.