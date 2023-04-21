Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Alexandre Lacazette, nine months after Arsenal released him











Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has joined many others in heaping praise on Alexandre Lacazette, who left the Gunners last summer.

The Frenchman was signed by Wenger at Arsenal back in the summer of 2017. He spent five years at the club and produced some excellent moments, but both parties had to part ways nine months ago.

Arsenal released Lacazette at the end of his contract last summer. He re-joined Olympique Lyon on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract, earning £93,000-a-week (SalarySport). He has been brilliant there.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger hails Alexandre Lacazette

One of the biggest criticisms of Lacazette at Arsenal was that he didn’t score enough goals.

The Frenchman managed just 71 strikes in over 200 appearances for the club. He was at the end of serious criticism last season after he managed just four Premier League goals in the entire campaign.

Now, Lacazette has become a goal machine. He has scored 23 goals for Lyon so far, 19 of which have come in Ligue 1 – just one less than PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

French outlet Telefoot are releasing a one-hour special dedicated to Lacazette this weekend. In the trailer for the same, Wenger, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi have all heaped praise on him.

Wenger said: “He’s a fighter who never gives in.”

Aubameyang added: “You’re like a brother to me.”

Guendouzi then says: “I am genuinely so happy to know you and have a friend like you.”

TBR View:

Lacazette did not quite live up to the hype that he came in with at Arsenal, but his time at the Emirates was a decent one. He produced some incredible moments, but last summer was the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.

Arsenal went and signed Gabriel Jesus to replace Lacazette, and he has transformed the club. The Brazilian is one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, and he could well fire them to the title next month.

Lacazette is having a sensational campaign too. He’s back to his goalscoring best and if it wasn’t for his contribution, Lyon would’ve been in the bottom half of the table.

Things have worked out for both Arsenal and Lacazette.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all