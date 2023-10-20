‘Arsene had problems with him’: Liam Brady says 35-year-old could’ve been unbelievable for Arsenal

Becoming a top class footballer is about more than having just raw talent.

Dedication, hard work and the right attitude are just as important as your raw abilities, and sadly, we’ve seen a few players over the years fall at that particular hurdle.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Antonio Cassano and Mario Balotelli are just a few players who seemed to have the world at their feet before their off-field activities or lack of dedication let them down.

Arsenal have had a few players of this ilk over the years, and according to Liam Brady, Nicklas Bendtner is one such player who fits into that category.

The 35-year-old was seen as one of the brightest young talents in Europe once upon a time, but, according to Brady, speaking on the Arsecast, he didn’t have the necessary dedication to make it to the top level, even though he had the talent.

Bendtner wasn’t dedicated

Brady spoke about the striker.

“We all chuckle when we talk about Nicklas Bendtner, but he could’ve been a really good player. Unfortunately he didn’t have that dedication we’re talking about. That was his personality. I had him in my office more for discipliniary reasons than anything else and I’m sure Arsene had problems with him as well. Look at his record for Denmark, he’s a highly talented lad, but he didn’t have the dedication needed, it’s a shame because he could’ve been a really good player,” Brady said.

Bendtner could’ve been so much better

It’s a real shame that Bendtner’s career panned out the way it did, because, at times, he looked like world-beater.

As Brady says, Bendtner had the raw abilities to be a serious player, but, by the sounds of it, he had his mind on other things far too often.

Bendtner ultimately wouldn’t achieve half of what he should’ve during his career, and yet, somehow, he’s still a bit of a cult hero at Arsenal.