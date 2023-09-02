Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League tomorrow, and William Saliba has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford ahead of the game.

The Frenchman is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He’s one of those centre-backs who looks extremely composed all the time, and he has been brilliant for the Gunners since the start of last season.

Now, Saliba has named Rashford as the second-toughest player he has faced in England.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

William Saliba praises Marcus Rashford ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has a pretty good record against Arsenal.

The Englishman first made his name in the Premier League with a brace against the Gunners on his debut back in the 2015/16 season, and he has directly been involved in seven more goals since.

When Erik ten Hag’s side come to the Emirates tomorrow, Rashford, who is expected to start, will once again be the main man for Manchester United, and Arsenal star William Saliba knows just how good he is.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the big game on Sunday, Saliba was asked to rank Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Rashford.

The Frenchman, unsurprisingly, went with the Manchester City striker as his first pick. Rashford was ranked second, and Saliba raved about him.

He said: “Rashford is so, so good. So technical, so speed (fast). He’s a tough player to play against.

When asked what Rashford’s best position is, he added: “For me, it’s better when he’s on the left (jokes it would be Ben White’s problem then), but as a striker as well, he’s so good because he’s so, so fast, he makes some good runs in behind.

“So, it’s hard to play against him.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

The battle between Marcus Rashford and William Saliba will be a great watch when Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates tomorrow.

The Frenchman is the Gunners’ best defender. He has been magnificent for them over the last 12 months, and he always manages to step up against the big players.

Saliba was outstanding against Haaland when they faced each other in the Community Shield last month. Now, he’ll be up against Rashford, who has been amazing since last season well.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but we’re sure Saliba will back himself to have a good game against the Manchester United man tomorrow.