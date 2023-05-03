Arsenal's Rob Holding posts Instagram message after being dropped vs Chelsea











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta decided to drop Rob Holding and bring in Jakub Kiwior against Chelsea last night.

The Englishman has been at the end of some serious criticism over the last few weeks. William Saliba’s injury opened the door for him to start games, but he hasn’t quite been on the same level as the Frenchman.

After four difficult games, Arteta decided he needed to make a change, and Holding was dropped.

Arsenal finally looked like themselves last night after four really disappointing performances.

The Gunners started the game magnificently and dominated Chelsea. They were miles better than their London rivals, and almost every player on the pitch did well.

Jakub Kiwior, who came in for Rob Holding, performed brilliantly. He didn’t have a lot to do with respect to defending, but he was solid on the ball and was fantastic for someone who made his first-ever start in the Premier League.

Many Arsenal fans believe Kiwior will be the man now at right-centre-half until Saliba comes back. That means Holding will have to start on the bench, just like he did last night.

The Englishman, however, is choosing to ignore all the noise, as he said on Instagram

“Keep focused, ignore the noise,” he wrote.

TBR View:

Holding has been at the end of immense criticism over the last few weeks – some of them have been really unfair.

Yes, the Englishman hasn’t been great, but you can’t expect him to come in and be on Saliba’s level after barely playing all season.

To make things worse, Arsenal’s form dipped at about the same time, and many of their key players began to underperform. That cost them in the games against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Manchester City.

Arsenal are back to winning ways now, and unfortunately for Holding, it looks like he’ll have to settle for a spot on the bench. However, he must be ready to come on and do a job if and when Arteta turns to him.

