Arsenal’s predicted XI vs Sheff United: ‘Under pressure’ £30m man is back

As always, Mikel Arteta will have some key decisions to make when Arsenal host Sheffield United back in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arteta’s Arsenal will be in buoyant mood after an important win in Seville on Tuesday – a win that did come at a cost.

Gabriel Jesus picked up an issue and seemingly will need to be assessed ahead of this weekend.

And with that in mind, TBR are predicting that Mikel Arteta will make three changes from Tuesday when Arsenal host Sheffield United.

Arteta’s predicted XI when Arsenal host Sheffield United.

Perhaps the headline of those changes is Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu was quite brilliant against Sevilla on Tuesday – a player that Ian Wright couldn’t stop applauding.

However, with Zinchenko so assured in possession against a side playing a low block, he could be the perfect man to come in.

The £30m defender has been ‘under pressure’ for his defensive frailties of late, but those shouldn’t be exposed here.

Arteta should have easy choices across the rest of this back line, even if there’s a slight chance Thomas Partey might be rotated in at right back – depending on his injury.

Arsenal and Arteta can’t afford to take Sheffield United lightly this weekend

As just mentioned, there may be some temptation for affording a few players a rest on Saturday, but Arteta will need to be careful.

Kai Havertz, however, does seem raring for a chance to impress, even if it’s unlikely to come at centre forward.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With Gabriel Jesus now a doubt, Eddie Nketiah is the most likely to come in at striker – even if fans would like to see Havertz get a chance.

Ian Wright has previously pointed out what a strong focal point Havertz can be when playing for Arsenal in such a position.

And perhaps Arteta may be tempted to give Havertz his chance as Arsenal’s lead man when Sheffield United come to visit.

Nonetheless, the places of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka shouldn’t be in doubt, even if Leandro Trossard is pushing for a start.

It should be a straight-forward tie for Arsenal, who will be targeting an improved defensive performance at the Emirates.