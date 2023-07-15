Arsenal’s ‘phenomenal’ forward is the preferred signing for Serie A club

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun could soon have a decision to make on his future and Inter Milan are said to be super keen on signing him.

Balogun is back with the Gunners after a superb season over in France last year. The young striker lit up Ligue 1 and is now hoping to get regular first-team football next season.

Of course, that is not a given at Arsenal, with Gabriel Jesus the main man.

And according to Di Marzio, Inter Milan could be ready to offer Balogun a route out of Arsenal as they move on from Romelu Lukaku.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Italian giants are said to consider Balogun as their preferred option in attack. It comes after Inter pulled out of a move for Lukaku after learning he’s in talks with Juventus.

Lauded as a ‘phenomenal‘ attacking talent at Arsenal, Balogun’s future remains very much up in the air right now.

If Arsenal do sell, they are believed to want around £40m for their man. Chelsea are also keen on the USA international, having explored the chances of signing him in recent weeks.

Decision time looming

While Balogun might well be a fine player, there is a big decision to make for Arsenal here.

If they aren’t going to be playing him and see a big bid come from Inter Milan, then they might simply have to accept it.

Balogun is obviously wanting to play as well which makes things even harder for Mikel Arteta and his team.

Ultimately, the point of the academy is to produce players and also bring income into the club. If £40m does come along for Balogun, it might well be a no-brainer.