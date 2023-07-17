Arsenal’s next transfer plan revealed after Gunners finally land Declan Rice

Arsenal are busying themselves in this summer’s transfer window and moved this weekend to officially announce Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The double signing has taken Arsenal’s summer spending to over £200m. The Gunners are proving themselves serious about challenging Manchester City again, with Kai Havertz also a big name signing.

However, it doesn’t look like things will be stopping there either.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are looking to bring in another right-sided forward player or winger. This is to give Bukayo Saka proper competition, albeit there are high hopes for youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry.

With a new forward wanted to help Saka out, Arsenal are expected to try and fund that by allowing players to leave.

The Mirror claims that the trio of Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are seen as the most likely to exit, with interest in all three players. Indeed, Partey is believed to have a massive offer from the Middle East.

Just who Arsenal will go for in that position remains to be seen. Previously they’ve been keen on the likes of Raphinha, but the Brazilian seems settled in Barcelona.

Another option is another South American, Marquinhos. However, he is also likely to be allowed to leave on loan again.

Can’t have enough quality

The best teams in the world have quality running throughout the squad and that includes off the bench. It is little surprise, then, to see Arsenal wanting more.

Saka is a world class player but he is going to need little bits of rest and there’ll also be games where he might need shifting position as well.

Signing a right winger who is prepared to come in and play second fiddle is tough. But Arsenal seem to be riding a wave now and players will want the move.

Just who, remains to be seen.