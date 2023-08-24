Arsenal’s London rivals now suddenly want to sign ‘world-class’ Gunners defender

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

The Gunners are focusing on outgoings at the moment, and a number of players have been made available. Tomiyasu, however, isn’t likely to be one of them, but The Daily Mail claim Crystal Palace have shown an interest in the Japanese full-back.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna two years ago and he is a fan favourite.

The Japan international had a terrific start to life as a Gunner. He has mostly been great when fit, but injuries have troubled him a lot over the last 24 months.

After Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber in the summer, there was a lot of speculation regarding Tomiyasu’s future, with clubs in Italy interested in his services.

Now, the report claims Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the Japanese defender, but it is extremely unlikely Arsenal will let him go this summer following Timber’s long-term injury.

Tomiyasu, branded as ‘world-class‘ by Ben White, still has two years left on his contract, and the Gunners have an option to extend that by another 12 months as well.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

TBR View:

We just can’t see Arsenal selling Tomiyasu this summer.

The Japan international, who ironically was sent off against Crystal Palace in the London derby on Monday, would be a great player for the Eagles, but Mikel Arteta needs him more than ever now.

Timber is set to miss most of this season after damaging his ACL, while Kieran Tierney could depart. That means Tomiyasu is now the immediate backup to both Ben White on the right and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite side.

With just over a week left in this window, we think there’s just no way Arsenal will let Tomiyasu leave.