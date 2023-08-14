Arsenal’s Kai Havertz now reacts after seeing Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer

Kai Havertz has issued his verdict on Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich last week, with the Arsenal star suggesting that it is a huge statement for the Bundesliga.

Havertz was speaking to Viaplay Fotball after Arsenal opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images

Of course, the news last week was dominated by the situation surrounding Harry Kane. For much of the summer, there has been speculation that he could leave Tottenham – with Bayern seemingly pushing hardest to secure his signature.

Havertz reacts as Kane leaves Tottenham

And the Bavarian giants would ultimately get their man. After a lot of drama, Thomas Tuchel’s side were able to unveil Kane before the weekend. And he went on to make his debut in their 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the Supercup.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Obviously, Kai Havertz is someone who swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League. And the Arsenal forward was asked about the impact Kane’s move to Bayern will have.

“I mean for German football it’s a statement a player like this goes to the league,” he told Viaplay Fotball. “You know, I wish him the best. He deserves that because he had brilliant years in England, so I wish him all the best.”

It is a move that Tottenham fans would have feared. But it is also probably fair to say that many did not really know how to process the news. In fact, for the entire Premier League, it is a huge loss.

Kane, of course, was well on his way to becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition. He may still do that one day. But clearly, his focus will now be on Bayern and helping them win a number of trophies.

It is going to be fascinating to see how Tottenham fare without him. Some will undoubtedly believe that it is a massive blow to Ange Postecoglou.

It is a big setback. But if there is one manager who will be able to move on quickly, it is surely Postecoglou. So, given his contract situation, it may be a move that all parties felt was right by the time Bayern made their final offer.