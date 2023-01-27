Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior has a 'left foot like Roberto Carlos'











Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight and Jakub Kiwior is in line to make his debut.

The Gunners signed the talented Polish defender from Italian side Spezia in a deal worth £20 million earlier this week (Sky Sports). He is a fine talent, who can play as a centre-half and also in defensive midfield.

Kiwior could play a part in the game at the Etihad tonight.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior is in line to make his Arsenal debut vs Man City

Arsenal pulled off a deal to sign Jakub Kiwior out of absolutely nowhere.

Gunners supporters were waiting for an announcement on Leandro Trossard’s signing, but reports from multiple reliable outlets came out and claimed that Mikel Arteta and Edu had sealed a deal for the 22-year-old defender.

Kiwior only joined Spezia 18 months ago, but his performances in that period were incredible. He was up there with the best defenders of his age in the Serie A, and it was always only a matter of time before a big club would snap him up.

Arsenal went and signed him without any trouble in the end, and Gooners are really excited to see him in action.

That opportunity could come against Manchester City tonight, with The Mirror reporting that Arteta has named him in his 21-man squad for the clash at the Etihad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He has a left foot like Roberto Carlos

Kiwior’s talent and potential were spotted by many when he was as young as eight years old. Polish youth team coach Krzysztof Berger even compared him to Brazil and Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos.

Polish website Sport picked Kiwior out in their interview with Berger and wrote, as quoted by The Athletic: “Among the children, a blond boy stands out, for whom the ball sticks to his boot. All right, maybe only to the left one, but still. This is eight-year-old Kuba Kiwior, who started regular training at the age of four.”

Berger said: “This is our Roberto Carlos. He can strike the ball beautifully, takes free kicks and corners. The Brazilians of Polish football are born in Tychy (the city of Kiwior’s birth).”

The Athletic then end their article by writing: “It has been an astonishingly rapid ascent for ‘Kuba’. The eight-year-old boy with a left foot like Roberto Carlos went through a nomadic start to his career but now finds himself at the heart of his national team and on the cusp of competing in the Champions League.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all