Arsenal's Fabio Vieira says he's very similar to £43m Manchester City player

Arsenal star Fabio Vieira has claimed that he is very similar to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Gunners signed the 22-year-old from Porto last summer. He came in with an injury and took a while to be ready, but he has looked really good over the last few months.

Arsenal fans have often likened him to Silva, and Vieira himself has admitted now that they’re both very similar players.

Vieira was a star for Porto in the Portuguese top-flight last season.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in just 21 starts in all competitions. It’s no surprise at all that Arsenal snapped him up in the summer, and fans are now starting to see his real quality.

Vieira hasn’t yet fully exploded in an Arsenal shirt, but he has shown flashes of his brilliance. The way he moves with the ball has reminded many people of Silva, and he agrees they are very similar.

The Arsenal man said, as relayed on HaytersTV: “Of course I admire him. He’s an extraordinary player. I know him from Portugal, he played before in Benfica and I know him very well.

“I think we are similar players, with similar qualities as well. And yes, of course, I admire him.”

Silva has been sensational for Manchester City ever since he joined them from Monaco for £43 million (BBC) back in 2017.

The Portugal international has played 290 times for the Premier League champions and has directly contributed to 108 goals. He has played a massive part in their success, and a player like him would be incredible for almost every team in the world.

Vieira is not quite on Silva’s level just yet, but he has the potential to get there one day. He can play in numerous positions on the pitch, is excellent on the ball, and can create and score regularly. The fact that he’s still just 22 means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

If Vieira goes on to have the kind of career at Arsenal that Silva has had at City, he will end up as a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

