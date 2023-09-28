Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe now makes his honest feelings about Mikel Arteta clear

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has now been talking about how Mikel Arteta has helped him during his time out of the side.

Smith Rowe was talking to the Evening Standard after Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Brentford yesterday.

The England under-21 international made his first Arsenal start for 499 days in the victory after a difficult period out of the team.

Smith Rowe said Arteta has really helped him during his injury recovery at Arsenal and has often worked with him one on one.

He said: “It is always going to be challenging, it is always going to be difficult to cement your place in the team.

“I have just got to keep believing in myself.

“Coming back and not quite getting back into the team, I have had to stay strong in my head and try to stay as positive as I can.

“I think the gaffer has really helped me with that.

“He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger, stuff like that.”

Arteta has been helping Smith Rowe become mentally stronger at Arsenal

These quotes may be reassuring to some fans who thought Arteta was happy to let Smith Rowe leave.

In fact, it would just seem that Smith Rowe has had a difficult time returning from multiple injuries to his top level.

Nonetheless, after a positive showing against Brentford, the England man will now be looking to push on.

There’s currently an opportunity to be had on Arsenal’s left side, a position Smith Rowe knows well.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both doubts for the trip to Bournemouth.

And Smith Rowe will seemingly be competing with Reiss Nelson for a spot in Arteta’s Arsenal side.

The Hale End graduate must still have ambitions to play for England’s senior side one day, and that should still be possible given his talent.