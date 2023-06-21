Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has held talks with the president of Corinthians Duilio Monteiro Alves about signing young Pedrinho.

The 17-year-old is one of the most talented young attackers in Brazil at the moment. He has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a while now, and it looks like Edu is serious about his interest.

That’s according to journalist Thiago Fernandes, who claimed on Goal Brasil’s YouTube channel that Edu has expressed interest in making an offer for Pedrinho.

Arsenal have made it a point in recent years to sign at least one talented youngster with huge potential every summer.

Gabriel Martinelli is the biggest success story at the Emirates, and Edu’s connections in Brazil could open the door for more exciting players from that part of the world to move to North London.

Pedrinho, branded as ‘exceptional by his teammate Cassio, could be the next one to board a plane to Arsenal, and Fernandes has claimed that Edu has already held talks with Corinthians president Alves over a summer move.

The journalist revealed, as relayed by SportWitness, that Edu personally met Alves to discuss Pedrinho. The Arsenal transfer chief apparently showed an interest in making an offer to sign the 17-year-old.

Pedrinho still has three years left on his contract and is protected by a £102.6 million (€120m) release clause.

If Edu is to sign him for Arsenal, it will definitely be for a lot less than the figure above.

Who is Pedrinho?

Pedrinho is a 17-year-old Brazilian attacker who plays for Corinthians. The teenager is primarily a left-winger, but he can play on the opposite side and through the middle as well.

He is widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in Brazil, and everyone feels it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Corinthians for a bigger club.

Edu played for Corinthians in the past and was even their director of football for five years between 2011 and 2016. He knows everyone at the club very well and that relationship could benefit Arsenal in their pursuit of Pedrinho.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make any bid to sign Pedrinho in the near future.