Arsenal's coaching staff have been working so hard to transform 23-year-old player











Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal’s coaching staff have been working so hard on the striker’s improvement in training.

Nketiah has deputised so well for Gabriel Jesus and the improvement in his all round game has been clear to see in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has always been a good goalscorer but he is doing everything so well right now and his confidence is sky-high.

A report by the Athletic claims that is no accident and said that Nketiah has gone off and done fitness work himself privately too.

Arsenal coaches and Nketiah working so hard in training

But the club have also made an effort to help Nketiah physically, to go from prolific youth goalscorer to robust Premier League centre-forward.

They say Albert Stuivenberg has been doing drills with him during Gunners training about his position and how to create overloads.

He has also been doing drills with his back to goal to improve his hold up play and that is all adding up to the player we see now.

There are still more heights for Nketiah to scale; he needs to keep this form going until the end of the season and may well get international recognition before the campaign ends too.

The work ethic which has got him this far will stand him in good stead as the challenge keep coming and Premier League defences try to work out how to deal with the forward.

The report says he is also working on being alive for the whole game – not just in moments – and of course he scored late on against Manchester United on Sunday to clinch a 3-2 win.