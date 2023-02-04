Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale describes Oleksandr Zinchenko using one word











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was asked by ESPN FC to describe Oleksandr Zinchenko and the rest of his Gunners teammates using just one word.

The Ukrainian joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Manchester City last summer in a £32 million deal (Sky Sports).

He has been absolutely incredible for Arsenal and is one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table – five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale describes Oleksandr Zinchenko using one word

Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s ability on the pitch is absolutely incredible. He can play in numerous positions effortlessly and makes Arsenal so much more flexible in the middle of the park.

Arsenal supporters absolutely love what Zinchenko has done on the pitch, but his passion and leadership have arguably made Gooners fall in love with him even more.

The Gunners’ win over Manchester United last month was an excellent example of what Zinchenko brings to the side.

From his team talk before kick-off to his performance from start to finish and finally, the way celebrated the last-minute winner was simply fantastic.

Ramsdale, who shares a similar passion for the game, was asked to describe Zinchenko using just one word. The Englishman replied: “Crazy!”

We’re sure he means it in a good way.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s extremely difficult to determine who Arsenal’s best player has been this season.

Gabriel Jesus started the show, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been on fire and Martin Odegaard is now showing the world why Real Madrid snapped up when he was just 16.

“Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have arguably been the best midfield duo in the country, while Arsenal’s back-five of Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale have been exceptional too.

However, if we had to pick one, it would have to be Zinchenko for what he has brought to Arsenal – both on and off the pitch.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Show all