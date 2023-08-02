Arsenal youngster says ‘quality’ new signing is going to get so much better now

Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has claimed that new signing Declan Rice is going to get so much better at the Emirates.

The 20-year-old was speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast and asked about Arsenal’s record signing.

The arrival of Declan Rice is arguably the biggest move of the transfer window in the Premier League so far.

Not just because the midfielder is now the most expensive Englishman in the top flight.

But because the England international immediately improves one of the best teams in the country.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will know he still has plenty of work to do with Rice this season.

His quality is obvious, but he now needs to get used to a completely different set of tactics.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji believes that Rice is only going to get better during his time at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old hasn’t theoretically reached his peak yet given his age.

Alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in midfield, he could reach a whole new level.

Rice could get even better at Arsenal

Asked about Arsenal’s record signing, Butler-Oyedeji said: “I think he was a top player for West Ham and obviously now he’s come into Arsenal.

“I think he has a lot of quality and I think he’ll add to the team, I think he’s a top young player and he’ll grow into something even greater at Arsenal.”

Very few people are in any doubt about Rice’s current ability.

However, the last player Arsenal signed for a huge fee failed to live up to expectations.

He’s already been told by Paul Merson what he needs to improve on, but he’ll be well aware of what’s expected of him this season.

If Rice can get even better at Arsenal over the new few seasons, then the Gunners will have one of the best midfielders in the world on their books.

The aim for Rice and his teammates has to be to aim for silverware in the next few seasons.

Arsenal haven’t been better placed to challenge at the very top since Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Whether they can take that next step will be very interesting to see over the next few months.