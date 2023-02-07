Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson claims Mikel Arteta thinks he's totally changed as a player











Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has told The Athletic that Mikel Arteta thinks he’s totally changed as a player now.

Nelson has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season due to injury problems and the brilliant form of both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The 23-year-old has only made two appearances in the league, but has managed to score twice and register one assist in the process.

He returned from a loan spell with Feyenoord over the summer and despite not getting a proper run in the side as of yet, he claims Arteta is happy with his mentality since he returned from Holland.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arteta thinks Nelson has totally changed

Speaking to The Athletic, Nelson revealed that Arteta has noticed a shift in his attitude since going out on loan.

“It was pretty clear that we both had the same intentions,” the youngster said.

“He said he saw a very good change in my mentality and how I approach things. He said it was never my football ability, it was just he felt sometimes I could be — not immature — but I didn’t understand the opportunity I had in front of me.

“That’s something I had to learn at Feyenoord (on loan in the Netherlands last season) and he wants me to carry it into Arsenal.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nelson may have had a lack of opportunities this season but he has been ruled out with a thigh injury since the end of December, while he also struggled with a similar issue at the beginning of the campaign.

The English winger impressed after replacing Saka from the bench against Nottingham Forest back in October, where he picked up two goals and an assist.

His performance on the day showed he could still have a key role to play as the season goes on, especially as Arteta will be keen to rotate his side while they push for the Premier League title.

Of course, the Gunners have brought in Leandro Trossard recently, which could impact Nelson’s opportunities from the bench.

But he should get his chance in the Europa League and with plenty of football left to play this season, he could become an important option for Arteta.

