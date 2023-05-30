Arsenal youngster Marquinhos says 2022 Edu target is a 'genius'











Arsenal tried to sign Brazil sensation Savio last summer, and the youngster is shining at the U20 FIFA World Cup with Gunners’ winger Marquinhos.

Edu Gaspar’s presence at Arsenal opens the door for them to dive into the Brazilian football market. The Gunners’ sporting director knows the talent in his home country better than most others, and that gives Mikel Arteta’s side a slight edge in the transfer windows.

After the success of Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal were linked with another hugely talented Brazilian winger – Savio – last year, according to UOL.

Marquinhos says Edu’s 2022 Arsenal target Savio is a ‘genius’

The U20 FIFA World Cup is currently going on in Argentina, and Brazil, as they always are, are among the favourites to win the competition.

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos and fellow left-footed right-winger Savio, who was linked with a move to Arsenal last year, have both made the squad, and it looks like they’re having some fun.

Brazil have won two of their first three games at the World Cup, and both Marquinhos and Savio have impressed, scoring a goal each in two starts.

Following their 2-0 win over Nigeria, a game in which Marquinhos scored, Savio posted a few pictures of himself on Instagram to celebrate their victory.

Marquinhos commented: “You are a genius brother!”

Edu chose Marquinhos over Savio

The report last year claimed that Arsenal were in talks with Atletico Mineiro over a move to sign Savio.

The teenager was one of the most talented prospects in Brazil at the time, and Edu decided to have a look at him and see what it would take to sign him.

In the end, Arsenal decided to sign Marquinhos, another left-footed right-winger, instead of Savio, who secured a move to Troyes in the same window. The French side then sent him out on loan to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

It will be interesting to see who will be the better player in a few years’ time.

