Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has just broken 63-year record in Ligue 1











Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has just broken a 63-year record in Ligue 1 after bagging yet another goal for Reims yesterday.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of bright prospects at his disposal at Arsenal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli already flourishing in the Premier League.

But yet another promising product of the Hale End academy is making a huge impact in France at the moment.

Balogun joined Reims on a season-long loan deal last summer and it’s fair to say that the 21-year-old is thriving at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The youngster was in action for Reims once again yesterday and he bagged his 16th goal of the campaign in the league.

His 51st minute effort proved to be the winner against Monaco and it saw him break a long-standing record.

Balogun breaks 63-year record

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs took to Twitter last night and claimed that Balogun is now the youngest player to reach 16 goals in his debut season in Ligue 1 since 1960/61.

Balogun has been in exceptional form this season and he’s really benefiting from playing regularly in France.

Arteta has already described the youngster as an ‘incredible’ talent and it will be interesting to see what happens to him at the end of the season.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Jacobs notes that Arsenal will make a decision over his future in the summer, with Reims fully aware that they won’t be able to sign him on a permanent basis.

The journalist claims that the likes of Leeds United, AC Milan and Marseille have all shown interest in the past.

Of course, Arteta has some brilliant attacking options at his disposal already, but it would be a surprise if Balogun didn’t get a chance to impress.

The English forward could even push Eddie Nketiah for his space in the squad. But if he is unlikely to play regularly next season, it may suit the player to head out on loan once again.

Show all