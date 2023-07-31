Arsenal would reportedly attempt to offload Matt Turner if they manage to sign David Raya this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Raya.

Raya has emerged as a possible target for the Gunners as they bid to bring in competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer at Brentford over the past couple of seasons but looks set to move on this summer.

And if Arsenal do manage to snap up Raya, it could signal the end of Matt Turner’s spell in North London.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Arsenal could sell Turner

The Standard reports that Arsenal would want to sell Turner if they sign Raya this summer.

Tuner is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest already as Steve Cooper searches for a new shot-stopper.

Turner only made the switch to Arsenal last summer as he joined from MLS outfit New England.

The 29-year-old barely featured under Mikel Arteta last season, making just seven appearances in all competitions.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that a move for the ‘superb’ USMNT goalkeeper may be best for both parties, especially if Raya makes the switch to North London.

Ramsdale was a standout performer for Arteta’s side last season and it has come as a surprise to see Arsenal targeting Raya. But the 27-year-old would provide healthy competition for the Englishman.