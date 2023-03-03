Arsenal will scout Brazilian winger at Old Trafford next week - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal will scout Luiz Henrique when his Real Betis side takes on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League next week.

The Brazilian winger, still only 22, is very highly rated in La Liga. He has played 30 times for the Beticos in all competitions this season, and many think he has the potential to become a top player in the coming years.

Jones says Arsenal have their eyes on him.

Photo by Jose Luis Contreras/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Journalist says Arsenal will scout Luiz Henrique at Old Trafford next week

In January, ABC Sevilla reported that Henrique had caught the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The outlet stated that the two English clubs sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in action. It was claimed that Henrique was set to be the subject of a bidding war between Arsenal and Manchester United, but no move materialised in the winter window.

If Jones is to be believed, Arsenal are still interested in the talented Brazilian, who Total Football Analysis describe as a winger who’s ‘nearly impossible to defend’ against.

The journalist revealed that Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham will all be keeping an eye on the game at Old Trafford next Thursday to see how he copes against Manchester United.

In an article titled ‘Arsenal will scout £35m Brazilian at Old Trafford next week’, Jones wrote on GiveMeSport: “Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham are expected to be among the English top-flight teams keeping an eye on the games to judge his current levels with a view to a future transfer pursuit.

“Henrique, 22, is still adding consistency to his performances but there is a feeling within the game that he could play at the very top – and upcoming clashes should allow a better grasp of how he is progressing.”

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

TBR View:

Henrique is a talented player. A left-footed right-winger by trade, he has played 30 times in all competitions for Betis this season, scored three goals and provided five assists.

That’s not a return that will blow your mind, but it is important to note that this is Henrique’s first-ever season in Europe, and he’s still adapting to life away from Brazil.

With Nabil Fekir out injured, Henrique will have to step up against Manchester United next week for Betis to have any chance of progressing in the competition.

If he does and Arsenal’s scouts are really watching him, the Gunners could well consider signing him in the summer.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

