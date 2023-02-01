Arsenal will 'definitely' make a move for Declan Rice in the summer - journalist











Arsenal’s focus with respect to transfers is apparently on West Ham United star Declan Rice after they missed out on signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo yesterday.

The Gunners went into transfer deadline day looking for a new central midfielder. Caicedo was on top of their wish list, but after they found out a deal wasn’t possible, they brought in Jorginho.

In the summer, however, Arsenal are all set to move for Rice.

Arsenal will ‘definitely’ make a summer move for Declan Rice

Arsenal had two failed bids for Moises Caicedo in the days leading up to transfer deadline day.

The first one, according to Sky Sports, was £60 million and the second, £70 million. Brighton turned down both offers without any hesitation and made it clear to Arsenal that Caicedo was not for sale. The Gunners had no choice but to move on and Jorginho was the man.

Mikel Arteta’s side could well go back in for Caicedo in the summer, but according to Dean Jones, West Ham star Declan Rice is the man they’ll ‘definitely’ bid for.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “The Declan Rice interest is very serious, I’m told.

“I was very doubtful about the authenticity of that rumour at first but I’ve checked it out several times with different sources and they are definitely going to have a crack at signing him.”

Rice will enter the final year of his Hammers contract in the summer.

TBR View:

Arsenal’s focus right now is to go and win the Premier League title.

The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table despite playing a game less. They are in a great position to go all the way, and Jorginho could help them do that.

In the summer, however, they will have to go big on a new midfielder, and who better than Rice – one of the best players in his position in the entire Premier League.

Arsenal will definitely face tough competition for Rice in the summer, but they should back themselves to sign the 24-year-old, especially if the win the title.

