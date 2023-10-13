Arsenal were expected to sign ‘one of the best 3 players in his position in Europe’

Around 10 months ago, the Arsenal fanbase was looking forward to welcoming Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old had been dropping hints left, right and centre about the prospect of joining the Gunners and how he was going to make the move soon.

However, Arsenal fans were hit with a cruel twist as Chelsea muscled in and ended up signing Mudryk instead.

TEAMtalk has now written about how the Blues went about signing the Ukraine international ahead of the Gunners.

Apparently, everyone within Mudryk’s camp was expectant that the clubs would find an agreement and that the attacking ace would become a Gunner.

However, two key board members from Arsenal’s rivals ended up flying to Turkey to meet Shakhtar at their winter training camp and close the deal.

This was how serious Chelsea were in bringing Mudryk in as he had been identified as one of the best young players in the world.

Indeed, earlier this year, Darijo Srna deemed him “one of the best three players in his position in Europe. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr it is Mudryk.”

Some at the club believed he would have the potential to challenge for a Ballon d’Or in the future, added the report.

Although things haven’t quite gone to plan for the former Arsenal target, many in West London expect him to come good in time.

Our view

Missing out on Mudryk was a big blow for Arsenal at the time, although now they’re probably not fussed and they’ve long since moved on.

Considering how badly his club is doing, you can’t help but wonder whether he regrets not going to the Gunners.

However, there’s definitely a player in there, and he’ll surely come good and hopefully enjoy a fruitful career.