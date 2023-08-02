Arsenal want to sign pacey £25m attacker deemed a ‘Thomas Muller regen’

Arsenal have enjoyed a superb transfer window, making three signings and seemingly closing in on a fourth.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined the Gunners over the past few weeks.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reportedly also agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Gunners will now need to strike a deal with their London rivals, but it seems to be going in the right direction.

Arsenal are yet to significantly bolster their front line this summer, with Havertz set to play in midfield.

However, one report from Denmark has claimed that the Gunners are looking at a particularly exciting talent.

According to Ekstrabladet, Mikel Arteta and Edu are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom.

As well as Arsenal, Liverpool have apparently been in contact with the Bundesliga side over the 23-year-old.

Arsenal target Lindstrom – factfile

Lindstrom seems like an ideal signing for any top club. He’s young, talented, pacey, and relatively inexpensive.

When we say young, he’s not near his prime years yet, but he’s still got considerable top-level experience.

Lindstrom has clocked up 77 appearances for Frankfurt on top of 65 for Brondby, as well as nine Denmark caps.

He impressed in his maiden Bundesliga season following his move from Brondby in 2021.

Indeed, the 23-year-old won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award in 2022.

And last season, Lindstrom registered 38 appearances, registering nine goals and four assists.

It’s worth noting that the Dane isn’t exclusively a forward. Frankfurt have largely used him in attacking midfield.

However, they have also played him as a second-striker, at centre-forward, and on the flanks.

As per Transfermarkt, Lindstrom has even filled in at No. 6 in the past. He’s incredibly versatile.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The official Bundesliga website has compared him to Germany international Julian Draxler.

Lindstrom has described his game as follows: “In general I like to play up front but can also play on the wings.

“I’ve got a strong shot on me from distance and I like to link up play in the penalty area.”

There have also been comparisons to Jack Grealish, and he has even been deemed a ‘Thomas Muller regen’.

And with a reported value of just £25million, Lindstrom is certainly an affordable option.