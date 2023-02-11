Arsenal want to sign 24-year-old more than any other player in the world - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has had his say on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer.

The Gunners have made the Englishman their top transfer target (Guardian). They believe they can get him, and he would truly be a sensational signing.

Jones has now shared what he knows about Arsenal’s interest.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Declan Rice more than any other player in the world

Arsenal were desperate for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo was their top target, but despite two huge bids to bring him in (Sky Sports), their attempts to change the Seagulls’ stance proved to be unsuccessful.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned a move to sign Jorginho in the end, but the Italian is 31 already and has only signed an 18-month contract. He’s clearly a short-term option, and it’s almost certain that they will sign a new midfielder in the summer.

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, but Jones believes Arteta and Edu would pick Declan Rice over any other midfielder in the world this summer.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Declan Rice is the one that they would love and the one that they would choose above anybody else.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are absolutely right to target Rice.

The Englishman can play in both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey’s positions, and he’s a fantastic successor to either of them in the long run.

He’s excellent on the ball, knows the Premier League really well, and under a manager like Arteta, he could turn into the best midfielder in the world. To add to all of that, Rice is still only 24 years old. He’s nowhere near his prime yet, which means he will only get better in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can pull this deal off this summer. If they do, they will likely be in the Premier League title race again next season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

