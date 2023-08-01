Arsenal want ‘exceptional’ £30m player and may not even start him

It has now been revealed that Arsenal intend to use target David Raya as back-up to Aaron Ramsdale rather than replace him.

That’s via the Mail Online who say the Spaniard will instead be used in cup competitions and to provide greater competition for Ramsdale.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That may come as a relief to Arsenal fans worrying that David Raya’s arrival could actually have a negative effect on their number one.

Aaron Ramsdale had a tremendous year between the sticks last season and seemed the least of Arsenal’s worries this summer.

However, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta will continue to push to create an elite environment at Arsenal.

And part of that is having genuine competition for places in all areas.

The report also revealed that Mikel Arteta has doubts over his number two Matt Turner.

The USA international didn’t look to do a lot wrong in his Arsenal appearances but did look a clear understudy to Ramsdale.

And with the opportunity to secure long-term target David Raya presenting itself, you can see why Arteta is making the move.

Raya intended as back-up to Ramsdale at Arsenal

Arsenal may need to push ahead with their pursuit to join Raya with Ramsdale at Arsenal.

That’s on the back of reports that their back-up option to their pursuit of Raya, Robert Sanchez, is now getting closer to Chelsea.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The West London club have made their first bid for Brighton’s Sanchez as of yesterday.

And with Arsenal probably set for long negotiations over a deal for Raya, news of their back-up being possibly Chelsea-bound may weaken their position.

Either way, Arsenal can still secure their first target in Raya and have an ‘exceptional’ back-up option to Ramsdale.

Even if some fans may think the reported £30m fee could be better spent elsewhere, Arsenal would be recruiting a quality player.

Edu and Mikel Arteta need to continue to waste no time in achieving their targets this summer.