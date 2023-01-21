Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners eye Eduardo Camaving in shock loan swoop











Arsenal are continuing to plough on with their January transfer business and are now being linked with a shock moved for Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

The Gunners announced the signing of Leandro Trossard yesterday. They are also expected to land Jakub Kiwior from Spezia, while they remain keen on landing Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

However, The Evening Standard has broken a story last night suggesting that Arsenal aren’t done there. With that, it’s claimed they are eyeing a move for Real Madrid and France star, Edouardo Camavinga.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

News of a potential move will come as a shock but the ES claims Arsenal fancy their chances of sealing a loan move.

Camavinga has drifted in and out of proceedings for Madrid this season. That’s prompted rumours over his future, with Arsenal apparently ready to swoop. Any deal would need the blessing of Carlo Ancelotti and the Madrid board.

It remains to be seen how Madrid will react to such an approach. Los Blancos sold Martin Odegaard to Arsenal after a loan spell and will be wary of the same happening, given Odegaard’s success.

Camavinga, dubbed ‘incredibly energetic’ by Ancelotti, holds multiple French records. He became the youngest player to play. From there, he then became the youngest goalscorer as well.

TBR’s View: Camavinga an exciting option, albeit a long shot

Surely there’s no way Real Madrid are letting Camavinga go out on loan at this stage of the season? It would appear to be madness. But Arsenal clearly think there is something there.

Camavinga is one of the world’s best young midfield players. Madrid paid around £34m for him. But he’s probably worth even more than that right now.

If Arsenal somehow pulled this off, it would be sensational. Adding Camavinga as well as the other new signings would be remarkable business.