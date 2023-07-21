Arsenal are reportedly looking for more midfield reinforcements ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already signed Declan Rice and Kai Havertz – who can play in midfield – these last few weeks.

However, with Thomas Partey’s future still somewhat uncertain, Arsenal are apparently keeping their options open.

According to The Sun, the Gunners have rekindled their interest in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal are apparently set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur over the Brazilian midfielder’s signature.

Links between the Gunners and Luiz are nothing new, though they are starting to do the rounds once again.

Arsenal reportedly tried their luck in September last year with a £25million bid for Luiz, but Villa turned it down.

The 25-year-old then penned a new contract later in the year, reportedly worth £75,000-a-week.

‘He’s developing really, really well’

In 2021, Pep Guardiola spoke highly of Luiz after a game between Manchester City and Villa.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “He’s a guy who’s played a lot of minutes… an important player for Aston Villa.

“A guy who’s clever with the ball, he’s so physical and strong. He’s a lovely guy.

“Unfortunately when he came, due to the work permit, he could not play. I’m happy he’s developing really, really well.”

We’ve all seen what Luiz is capable of in the Premier League and on the international stage.

He would be a superb signing for Arsenal, but you have to wonder how much Villa would ask for him.

The Villans are in no need of selling, they hold all the cards thanks to Luiz’s new contract, and as a club, they’re on the up.

With all that in mind, Arsenal – and indeed Spurs – will have a difficult job on their hands trying to convince Luiz’s club to sell.