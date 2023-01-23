Arsenal vs Manchester United: Luke Shaw praises 'world-class' Bukayo Saka











Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has told Viaplay Fotball that Arsenal have a ‘world-class’ player in Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal picked up a 3-2 win over United yesterday after a thrilling contest in north London.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a superb long-range effort to beat Aaron Ramsdale, before a flowing Arsenal move finished off by Eddie Nketiah levelled the game up just minutes later.

The Gunners really kicked into gear during the second-half and Saka caused Erik Ten Hag’s side massive problems.

The 21-year-old put Arsenal ahead with a brilliant effort after cutting in from the right-hand side. The youngster unleashed a powerful shot which left David de Gea helpless between the sticks.

Of course, United battled back through Lisandro Martinez but Nketiah’s late winner kept Arsenal’s title hopes firmly on track.

Saka was once again one of the stars of the show at the Emirates Stadium as he consistently caused Shaw problems down the right-hand side. And the United full-back feels he is becoming a world-class player.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Luke Shaw praises Bukayo Saka

Speaking to Viaplay Fotball, Shaw reflected on what was a tough afternoon for him up against the in-form Saka.

“I know him, I know how good he is. He’s an unbelievable player and still extremely young,” he said.

“He has a long, long way to go. But for me, at this moment in time, he’s world-class and if he can continue to be delivering week-in week out then he can reach the top.

“The goal in the second half, he cut inside and I couldn’t get over to him and he got past Christian and it was a great strike.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, Shaw will know Saka’s game pretty well after playing alongside him for England over the past couple of years.

The £30 million United star has been in excellent form over the past few weeks, but with the form the Arsenal youngster is currently in, it would be a huge task for any full-back to keep him quiet.

Saka is enjoying a brilliant season and after announcing himself on the biggest stage at the World Cup, his displays for Arsenal have been world-class.

Show all