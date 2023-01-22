Arsenal vs Manchester United: Gary Neville slams Mikel Arteta's touchline behaviour











Gary Neville slammed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for what he did during the first-half against Manchester United today on Sky Sports (21/01, 5.02pm).

The Gunners made a typically fast start to today’s clash at the Emirates Stadium but found themselves behind inside the first 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford’s stunning effort from long-range put Erik Ten Hag’s side in the lead after they weathered an early storm.

Arsenal responded almost instantly as Eddie Nketiah headed home Granit Xhaka’s superb cross into the box just seven minutes later.

Arteta’s touchline behaviour has come under scrutiny in recent weeks and Neville is the latest to criticise the Arsenal boss during today’s game.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Neville slams Arteta

Arsenal were looking to take the lead after Nketiah’s leveller and Arteta was certainly firing up his players on the touchline.

The Spaniard was left furious with the officials after Luke Shaw brought Saka down and was booked by Anthony Taylor for his reaction. But Neville thought his actions from the dugout were over the top.

“I think he’s right there, Anthony Taylor. He’s been singled out over the last few weeks, Mikel Arteta, and I have to say it was just a basic foul, there was nothing in it really,” Neville said while co-commentating on Sky Sports.

“Shaw just tries to get in-front, Saka does well. But he charges back up the touchline like a mad man, Mikel Arteta, just watch him.

“There’s nothing in it. It’s a foul, no problem, move on with the game. He makes it look like he’s two-footed him.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Red Devils legend added that he thinks Arteta was actually booked because he charged up the touchline after Shaw’s tackle.

Of course, Arteta has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks due to incidents like these. But Arsenal fans will certainly love to see their manager displaying passion, especially during a huge clash like today.

The Spaniard’s efforts to fire his team up are clearly working right now, with Arsenal picking up yet another win as they deservedly beat United 3-2 this evening.

