Arsenal vs Manchester City: Mikel Arteta praises 'really good' Jorginho despite defeat











Mikel Arteta says that he thinks Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was brilliant last night, despite falling to defeat against Manchester City.

The Gunners were the architects of their own downfall yesterday evening in north London as they gifted City two goals.

Arteta’s men eventually suffered a 3-1 loss after mistakes from both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal were handed a huge blow before the match even kicked off as Thomas Partey was ruled out due to a muscle injury. It meant that Jorginho was handed his first start in a Gunners shirt and Arteta was happy with the 31-year-old’s display.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta praises Jorginho display

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website after the game, the Spaniard answered the question of whether Partey’s absence affected his side.

“We don’t know. It’s what happens – it’s part of football. There are no excuses,” Arteta said.

“I think Jorgi played a really good game and we’ll have to assess Thomas to see how bad it is.”

Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Jorginho didn’t put a foot wrong last night, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal are a far better side when Partey is in the starting line-up.

The £12 million man was brought in to provide Arteta with extra depth in midfield and he proved he can step up in Partey’s absence, despite the result.

The Gunners paid the price for two big mistakes on the night and City punished them on both occasions. Arteta will be disappointed after his side dominated the game for the most part, with Eddie Nketiah wasting two huge opportunities.

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for Arteta and his side now sit level on points with City, but they do have a game in hand.

The Spaniard will be hoping to turn Arsenal’s recent form around after they’ve failed to pick up a win in their last three Premier League games.

The Gunners will have to pick themselves up quickly as they face a trip to Villa Park this weekend and despite a positive performance from Jorginho, they will be hoping that Partey is ready to return to action.

