Arsenal vs Manchester City: Jack Grealish shares what he told Riyad Mahrez after he was subbed off

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has shared what he said to Riyad Mahrez after he was subbed off against Arsenal last night.

Mikel Arteta’s side created their own problems in north London as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Premier League champions.

Mistakes from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Magalhaes gifted Guardiola’s side two goals on the night, while Arsenal failed to make the most of their own opportunities.

Grealish and Erling Haaland punished the Gunners in the second-half and the defeat sees Arsenal move down the second in the table on goal difference. But they do still have a game in hand over now table-toppers City.

And after last night’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, Grealish expressed to Riyad Mahrez the importance of the win.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Grealish shares what he told Mahrez last night

Grealish was eventually replaced by Phil Foden in the 77th minute after bagging a crucial goal for the visitors.

The Englishman joined Mahrez on the bench after the Algerian was replaced by Manuel Akanji earlier in the half.

The 27-year-old spoke to Amazon Prime after the game and shared what he told Mahrez after being subbed off.

“I think if you want to win titles you have to come to places like this and win games, even when you’re not at your best. That’s what me and Riyad said to each other on the bench,” Grealish said.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

It does feel like a huge win for City after they haven’t been at their best this season.

Despite their dip in form, they’ve now moved to the top of the Premier League table once again, after Arsenal were previously eight points clear.

The Gunners will need to arrest their recent slump after picking up just one point from their last three Premier League matches.

The momentum seems to be firmly with Guardiola’s side after last night, but there are still plenty of twists and turns to come yet.

